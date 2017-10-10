4-H is an extended family affair for Cattrells

For Carmen and Danny Cattrell of Circleville, 4-H is an extended family affair.

“Everybody enjoys it, from what we can see,” Danny Cattrell said of his family, which is involved in the Soldier Boosters 4-H club.

But that involvement is not limited to just the Cattrells’ children — daughters Brianna and Savannah and son Kaden — because the kids’ cousins, Karoline, Koy and Kennedy Tannahill, are also involved.

“I think that involvement is going to help them out very well in the future, especially if they’re going to go into the agricultural field,” Carmen said. “It will help them get jobs in industries like feed and nutrition, and it will also help them with their public speaking and their people skills, which they’ll need to be able to go out and succeed.”

Carmen grew up in the Soldier area and was involved with the Pleasant Valley Rustlers, taking swine and beef to the Jackson County Fair as well as clothing and food projects.

“We sewed a lot, so we were always involved in clothing,” she said. “And we always took foods. Mom was always baking with us.”

Danny, meanwhile, grew up in the Circleville area and was involved with the Ontario Busy Bees, taking care of swine and woodworking projects, as well as the occasional crop project.

