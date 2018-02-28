4-H clubs from Jackson, Nemaha counties team up for Club Day

On Saturday, young people from Jackson County’s 4-H clubs will converge upon Jackson Heights High School for the annual 4-H Club Day, in which the numerous talents of club members will be on display.

But this year, the county’s clubs will have a special guest — 4-H club members from Nemaha County. Jackson County 4-H Program Manager Cara Robinson said clubs from the two counties are joining forces for this year’s Club Day, set to begin at 9 a.m. Saturday on the JHHS campus.

“The kids will still be judged by county,” Robinson said. “We’ve combined together to cut back on some of the costs and to share the judges. But Jackson County kids will still be judged against Jackson County kids, and Nemaha kids will be judged against Nemaha kids.”

