$38K in back county taxes collected

As of Monday, the delinquent taxes plus interest, penalties, publication fees and other fees on 15 tracts of real estate in Jackson County have been paid up totaling $38,384.

Last month, Jackson County in a public notice announced its intention to hold a delinquent tax sale on a total of 24 tracts of real estate in the county with back taxes due totaling $74,603.

Under state law, counties can sell at sheriff’s sales tracts of land within their borders that have a total of three or more consecutive years of back taxes due on them.

At the March 21 “answer hearing’’ set in the public notice last month, no taxpayers met with county officials that day to appeal the county’s determination on their property.

Alex Morrissey, county counselor, said she was happy with the amount of back taxes already collected on 15 of the 24 tracts.

