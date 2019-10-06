38 candidates file for election

A total of 38 Jackson County residents have filed for positions on area school boards, city councils and the Meadowlark Extension District Governing Board.

The deadline to file as a candidate for the Nov. 5 general election was noon on Monday, and several candidates are running for the same position on the Holton and Royal Valley school boards, as well as the Holton City Commission.

Candidates who have filed include:

USD 336 Holton: incumbent Rex Frazier and Jennifer Taylor (position one), incumbent Orin Marshall (position two), incumbent Shelby Patch and Jennifer Willcott (position three) and Dena Swisher (position seven).

USD 337 Royal Valley: Jacob “Tug” Wamego and Michael Boswell (position one), incumbent Boone Smith (position two), incumbent Pat Tuck (position three) and incumbent Cindy Broxterman (position seven).

USD 335 Jackson Heights: incumbent David Allen (position one), incumbent Melinda Wareham (position two), incumbent Neal Keeler (position three) and incumbent Konrad Coe (position seven).

Holton City Commission: Incumbent Mike Meerphol and R. Norman Johnson (position two) and incumbent Dan Brenner (position four).

In addition to Holton, other city positions include:

Circleville: Robert Morris has filed for one of two open seats on the council. No one has filed for mayor.

Delia: Incumbent Denise Meltz and incumbent Teresa (Molly) Robb (council members) have filed for two of three open seats on the council.

Denison: Charles Elliott and Charlie Gregory have filed for the two open seats on the council, and incumbent Bruce Sweany has filed for mayor.

Hoyt: Incumbent Nathan McAllister has filed for one of three open seats on the council.

Mayetta: Linda Robinson, Judy Penfield and incumbent Shelly Ramage have filed for the three open seats on the council.

Netawaka: Incumbent Doug Amon, incumbent Daryl Wilson, Carol Keithline and Della Wrightsman have filed for four of the five open positions on the council. Incumbent Jon Banaka has filed for mayor.

Solider: Incumbent Brenda Holliday-Stanton and incumbent Jackie Tannahill have filed for the two open positions on the council. No one filed for mayor.

Whiting: Robin McConnell has filed for mayor. No one has filed for the five open positions on the city council.

Meadowlark Extension District Governing Board: Incumbent Henriette Area and Amy Pruyser have filed for the two open positions.

A primary election will not be needed since four people are not running for the same position, it was reported.

The last day to register to vote for the Nov. 5 general election is Tuesday, Oct. 15, it was reported.

In addition to the school board and city positions, Jackson County voters are also being asked to renew the countywide .4 percent retailers’ sale tax.

This tax has been in place since 2004 and has been renewed once. The tax will sunset at the end of the year and provides funding for county road and bridge projects. Each city in the county also receives a portion of the tax, it was reported.

The Holton USD 336 board of education recently agreed to place a $4.5 million general obligation bond issue on the general election ballot in order update the heating and cooling system at Holton High School and Holton Middle School. That question will appear on ballots of patrons in the district.

It has been reported that the new bond issue, if approved, will not increase local taxes in the district.