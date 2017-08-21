31st Pride of Hoyt Days to feature several new things

This year’s Pride of Hoyt Days celebration — the 31st-annual event at Hoyt City Park — will of­fer visitors to the park on Saturday and Sunday a wide variety of new activities along with some of the festival’s favorites, according to event organizer Nancy Bailey.

Along with the parade, the arts and crafts show, the mud volleyball tournament and the fried chicken dinner that have been Pride of Hoyt Days staples for years, there’s also a model train display, a new “corn hole” tournament, a “yard game” area, laser tag and a video game trailer.

This year, the event will honor longtime Hoyt residents Jim and Marsha Seematter, whom Bailey said will serve as grand marshals of the parade.

“Marsha had a day care center for years and years, and she ‘brought up’ a lot of the kids in the community through her day care,” Bailey said. “And they’ve both al­ways been really involved in the community, through the school ballgames, through all the 4-H things — they’re very supportive of anything going on in the commu­nity.”

The Seematters were “just thrilled” upon learning that they were chosen by the Pride of Hoyt Days Committee to serve as the parade’s grand marshals, Bailey said.

