3-mill increase proposed for city

The Holton City Commission is considering a 3-mill property tax levy increase for fiscal year 2019, but as Overland Park-based accountant Mike Peroo reported on Monday, the impact for residential property owners in Holton would be minimal.

But in terms of revenues raised by city utilities, Peroo advised commissioners that their big concern will be building up the city’s electric utility fund to raise its “cash position” after years of transferring money out of that fund — possibly through an increase in the city’s electric rate.

Commissioners set a public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 6, prior to their next regular meeting, to get input on the 3.016-mill increase, a third of which has been earmarked for the Beck-Bookman Library, following discussion with Peroo about the city’s annual financial audit.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder