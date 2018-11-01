2018 Legislative session convenes

The 2018 Kansas Legislature resumed Monday, and members of both the House of Representatives and Senate are back at work tackling a variety of issues at the state level.

School funding will be a dominant issue for lawmakers after the Kansas Supreme Court ruled last fall that state school funding was inadequate under the state constitution.

This will be the second Legislative session for Republican Francis Awerkamp of St. Marys, who serves as the representative for District 61 in the House, which includes Jackson and Pottawatomie counties.

“I will focus on learning more about the details of education funding, KPERS and the government-funded health services,” Rep. Awerkamp said. “These three categories consume around 90 percent of the state’s budget, and the layers of complexity in each category require continual research to understand them at a level which allows me to cast educated votes, and, hopefully to develop improvements.”

