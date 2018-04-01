Home / News / 2018 begins in Holton, Jackson County on a cold wave

2018 begins in Holton, Jackson County on a cold wave

Thu, 01/04/2018 - 15:55 holtonadmin
By Brian Sanders

The Holton and Jackson County area rode into 2018 on a cold wave that saw wind chills dropping below minus-20 and frozen water lines breaking, leaving some people in the region temporarily without service.

According to the Banner Creek Science Center weather station, the New Year’s Day low of 11.7 degrees below zero was aggravated by winds, creating a wind chill that got as low as -25.6 degrees. The day before, the weather station reported a maximum wind chill of -23.6 degrees on a low temperature of -7.9 degrees.

Many cities in northeastern Kansas reported water line breaks due to the cold weather, and as City Manager Kerwin McKee noted, Holton was no exception.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

