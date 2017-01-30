2017 Super Football Pick'em announced

The Holton Recorder will again be sponsoring a Super Football Pick’em Contest. A 32-inch flat, color television will be given away to the person in the community who correctly predicts, or predicts closest to, the final score of the big game.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots for the 2016-17 National Football League championship in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, Feb. 5, at NRG Stadium in House, Texas. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The Holton Recorder, along with 24 area businesses, is hosting a pick’em contest for the big football game. Whoever successfully predicts the final score of the game, or makes the closest predication, will win a 32-inch flat-screen color television.

If multiple people correctly predict the final score and winner, then their entries will be placed into a hat and a winning name will be drawn from those entries.

