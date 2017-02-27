2017 Kansas Honors Scholars recognized
Thirty-five outstanding high school seniors from Jackson and Nemaha counties were honored Wednesday by the Kansas Honors Program for their academic achievements, it has been reported.
The University of Kansas Alumni Association and the KU Endowment Association held their annual Honors Program dinner at Holton's First United Methodist Church. This year’s featured speaker was David Johnston, vice president of marketing and digital media for the KU Alumni Association.