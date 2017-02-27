Home / News / 2017 Kansas Honors Scholars recognized
2017 Kansas Honors Program scholars from Holton High School are, from left to right Natalie Wareham, Tyler Price, Eduardo Bertulfo, Aaron Bain, Kylie Hulse-Nelson, Joshua Wilhelm, Claire Mosier and Emma Wittmer. (Photo by Brian Sanders)2017 Kansas Honors Program scholars from Jackson Heights High School are, from left to right, John Kennedy, Kaleb Keehn and Ethan Fund. (Photo by Brian Sanders)2017 Kansas Honors Program scholars from Royal Valley High School are, from left to right, Noah McAlister, Aubrey Willis, Lucas Broxterman, Samantha Rupnick, Ali Bryan, Karlie Miller and Sarah Beam. (Photo by Brian Sanders)

2017 Kansas Honors Scholars recognized

Mon, 02/27/2017 - 17:05 holtonadmin

 

Thirty-five outstanding high school seniors from Jackson and Nemaha counties were honored Wednesday by the Kansas Honors Program for their academic achievements, it has been reported.

The University of Kansas Alumni Association and the KU Endowment Association held their annual Honors Program dinner at Holton's First United Methodist Church. This year’s featured speaker was David Johnston, vice president of marketing and digital media for the KU Alumni Association.

 

