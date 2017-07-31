2017 Jackson County Fair is under way

Fair Week is finally here!

Final preparations for the 92nd-annual Jackson County Fair were made over the weekend, as the county’s 4-H kids got their animals, crafts and collections ready to show at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex south of Holton.

Today’s main event is the 4-H meat goat and sheep show, scheduled for 5 p.m. in the fair pavilion. There’s also the Farm Bureau Kiddie Tractor Pull, set for 7 p.m., and Kiddie Night at the Fair, set for 8 p.m.

Tomorrow, however, is the big day for hogs and cattle, with the former to be shown at 8:30 a.m. and the latter to be shown at 5 p.m., both in the pavilion. Also, the fair parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday on Holton’s Town Square; see the article below for more information.

This year’s fair will also feature a new amusement company, Fun Time Shows of Doniphan, Mo., that will offer visitors to the fair more rides, games and food vendors, it was reported. The amusement company is scheduled to arrive and set up on Tuesday and stay through Saturday.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.