2017 Fair schedule set

For many, the focus of the annual Jackson County Fair is what the county’s 4-H kids have been up to with their animals and various projects.

For others, the fair means carnival time — and this year’s fair will have more to offer those who come for the rides and games than in previous years, according to Carmen Cattrell, a member of the Jackson County Fair Board.

Cattrell said the 92nd-annual Jackson County Fair — starting Monday, July 31, and continuing through the week — will feature a midway provided by Fun Time Shows of Doniphan, Mo., for the first time in the fair’s history. Fun Time Shows is a third-generation carnival company, owned and operated by Clint Payne since 2008.

The fair had previously featured rides and games provided by Toby’s Amusements of Arma. However, Cattrell said the company’s offerings in previous years had shrunk due a “split” in the company, prompting the fair board to seek an alternative.

