1886 restaurant opens in Mayetta

Bailey and Daniel Parker of rural Mayetta have opened 1886, a new restaurant in downtown Mayetta that features meats from area farmers.

The Parkers opened 1886 last week after purchasing the building at 108 E. Main St. at the end of May. The building, which housed the former Whistle Stop Café, had been vacant for four years.

“Service has been a huge part of my heart and a big part of my journey. I have been asking God to open opportunities for us to help build our community and serve more people,” Bailey said. “We plan to bring homegrown, nutritious country food back to life. Like the good old days.”

Named after the year the town of Mayetta was founded, 1886 offers breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesdays through Saturdays.

“There’s so much history in this town, and we want to help bring it back,” Bailey said. “I love to smoke meat so barbecue is our niche. I want to take care of and help sustain our farmers because without the farmers, we don’t survive.”

Some of the breakfast items being served include biscuits and gravy, burritos, breakfast sandwiches, waffles and French toast.

Lunch specials, as well as cheeseburgers, BTLs, chicken strips and other “staples” will also be offered.

The Parkers are also offering dinner specials each evening, such as brisket and chicken fried steak, along with sides and a dessert. A kids’ menu is also available.

“We want to bring homegrown nutritious food back to life - like what your grandma makes,” Bailey said. “Everything is subject to change because I want to see what the needs are of the community.”

The Parkers said they plan to offer a limited menu.

“But those limited things are amazing. We’ll probably have 10 to 15 items on the menu, which we’re still perfecting,” she said.

The restaurant is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Bailey said the restaurant will likely remain open until 9 p.m. or later Friday and Saturday nights.

Carryout breakfast is available 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. by calling 785-966-2886. Carryout is also available for all meals.

The couple opened the restaurant last Wednesday, Aug. 18.

“We were overwhelmed with the response,” she said. “People are excited.”

To read the rest of the article, subscribe to The Holton Recorder.