104th Kansas White Way Car Run planned

A car run is being held in northeast Kansas this Saturday to celebrate the 104th anniversary of the Kansas White Way, now known as Kansas Highway 9.

Sponsored by the Frankfort American Legion, the car run will begin at 8 a.m., with registration at 7 a.m. Registration is $25.

Drivers can leave from the Atchison County Historical Society Museum (200 S. 10th St. in Atchison) and head west to Frankfort City Park or they can start at The Brown Grand Theater (310 W. 6th St. in Concordia) and travel east to Frankfort.

Drivers can also join the car run at any other point on the route to meet up at Frankfort, it was reported.

