0.4-percent sales tax may go on county's August ballot

The Jackson County Commissioners are taking steps to place a question on the Aug. 7 primary election ballot that would ask voters to renew the county’s current .4 percent retailers’ sales tax.

The first step in the process requires legislation to be introduced at the state level authoring the county to place the question on the ballot to fund infrastructure projects. Rep. Francis Awerkamp (R-St. Marys) met with the commissioners on Jan. 22 and agreed to introduce such legislation during this session.

A .4 percent tax on county retailers was first approved by voters in 2004.

